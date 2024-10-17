Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,102.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $155,589.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $149,606.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $153,045.45.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00.

RxSight stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 1.20.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RxSight by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in RxSight by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

