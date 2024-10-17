Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Sells 8,083 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 105.8% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 116,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 132.8% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

