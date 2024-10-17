Insider Selling: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Senior Officer Sells C$64,000.00 in Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

ASM stock opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$232.37 million, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.31. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.57 and a 1 year high of C$1.78.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.48 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0949153 earnings per share for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

