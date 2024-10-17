Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £146.80 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach purchased 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 367 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of £146.80 ($191.69).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 39 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £150.93 ($197.09).

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Andrew Beach sold 27,504 shares of SThree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54), for a total value of £116,616.96 ($152,281.22).

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 374 ($4.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 389.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 413.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £497.05 million, a P/E ratio of 890.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

SThree Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,047.62%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 420 ($5.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SThree

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.