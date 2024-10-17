Insider Buying: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) Director Kevin D. Freeman purchased 5,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,366.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GALT. StockNews.com upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 317.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 367,610 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

