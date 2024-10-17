Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of WPP by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after purchasing an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WPP by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WPP by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 47,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WPP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 51,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,990. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.