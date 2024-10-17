Inlet Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment accounts for 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $507,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,354,000 after purchasing an additional 831,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLUT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.92.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,248. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $252.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.74.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.