Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $91,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 6,984,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,002,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

