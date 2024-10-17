Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,970 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 1.8% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.08. 874,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,709. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $230.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

