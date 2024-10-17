Infosys Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 43,036 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,686% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,410 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Infosys by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $189,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 33.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $4,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,488,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,315,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

