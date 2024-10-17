Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 43,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $260.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

