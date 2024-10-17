IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 18,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 317,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $279,957. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,491 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,593 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

