IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $574.13.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $463.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.51. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

