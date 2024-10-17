IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Holdings Increased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. IDEX comprises 1.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after purchasing an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,179,000 after purchasing an additional 223,422 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 206,345 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 247.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,541.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 130,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $210.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.84. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.