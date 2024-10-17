Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Down 12.9% in September

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,300 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 701,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 263,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,047. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $36,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Ichor by 162.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 208,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $6,382,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

