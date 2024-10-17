IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 393,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ICCM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 86,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.56. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 410.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd ( NASDAQ:ICCM Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of IceCure Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

