Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.03. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 18,280 shares changing hands.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $502.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.85.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($10.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.50) by ($3.00). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($12.50) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 28,220 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $141,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,028,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,715. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,455 shares of company stock worth $948,098. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

