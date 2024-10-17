Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,873. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

