Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,873. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.45.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Howard Hughes
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.