Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Edward A. Kangas Sells 1,500 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 1,500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $283,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,949.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:HOV opened at $210.23 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.59.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

