Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 644 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $125,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,368.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of HOV stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.59. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $240.34.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hovnanian Enterprises
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Trading Halts Explained
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.