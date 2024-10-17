Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian Sells 644 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $125,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,368.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV stock opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.59. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

