Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

HOTH has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOTH opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.