Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 86,046 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3,482.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 2.7% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $13,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $154.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.