Horizon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

