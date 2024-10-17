Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $8.20 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $127.42 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.20 or 0.00012079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00035693 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,546,500 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

