Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $873,986.40

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $873,986.40 and $85,506.49 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

