Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hongli Group Price Performance

HLP remained flat at $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Hongli Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

