Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $218.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.