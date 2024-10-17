HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTBI. Hovde Group began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.61. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,474. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $603.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. Research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

