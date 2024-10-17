Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Down 10.6% in September

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 953,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,919. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

