HNZ Group (TSE:HNZ) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

HNZ Group Inc. (TSE:HNZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.75. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.

HNZ Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.75.

About HNZ Group

HNZ Group Inc provides helicopter transportation and related support services in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, the United States, Norway, and Southeast Asia. The company operates through four segments: Offshore Helicopter Transportation, Onshore Helicopter Transportation, Helicopter Repair and Maintenance, and All Other.

