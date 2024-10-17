Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $47,738.99 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $47,738.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,112.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $38,593.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $47,377.15.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.9 %

HIMS opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,236.00 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.