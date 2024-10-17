Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Short Interest Update

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 680,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 158.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,760,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 578,042 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 509,219 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,012,000 after buying an additional 503,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,498,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

