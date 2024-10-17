Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 98139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Highest Performances Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highest Performances
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.