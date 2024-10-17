High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

Featured Stories

