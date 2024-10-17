HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.46. 71,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

