HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 6,636 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 5.3% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.69. 235,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,788. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

