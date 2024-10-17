HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,485 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 2.2% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,047,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.57. 61,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.