Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.7 %

HPE stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.