Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $860.23 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00005773 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $141.51 million and $860.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,990.08 or 0.99745204 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00063155 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.84758932 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,240.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.