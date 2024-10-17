Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,087.69 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00005783 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $141.90 million and $3,087.69 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,855.00 or 0.99921003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013603 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.84758932 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $2,240.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

