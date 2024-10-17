Heritage Family Offices LLP Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHR. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE AHR opened at $25.41 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

