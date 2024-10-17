Heritage Family Offices LLP Lowers Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Heritage Family Offices LLP decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $227.36 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

