Heritage Family Offices LLP Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.39.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $205.88 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $210.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.10. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.