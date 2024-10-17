Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Get Herc alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Herc Stock Up 3.5 %

HRI stock opened at $173.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Analysts expect that Herc will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Herc by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Herc by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Herc by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.