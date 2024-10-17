Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

HLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $7.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. Herbalife’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after acquiring an additional 801,644 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter worth about $4,013,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

