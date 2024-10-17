Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 740 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after buying an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after buying an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock

PEP opened at $173.71 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $238.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.10.

PepsiCo Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

