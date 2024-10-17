Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $536.54 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.92. The company has a market capitalization of $486.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

