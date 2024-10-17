Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.04 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

