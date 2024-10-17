Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.82.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

IBM opened at $231.85 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

