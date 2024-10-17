Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 1,192 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

